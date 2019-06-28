Namazaly Omashev given Urker Awards special prize in honor of Egemen Qazaqstan’s 100th Anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Professor Namazaly Omashev has been awarded the Special Prize of the Urker National Journalism Awards in honor of the 100th Anniversary of Egemen Qazaqstan, a government-owned newspaper, Kazinform reports.

It is to be recalled that the Urker National Journalism Awards ceremony took place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The Urker National Journalism Awards are presented for the best achievements in print, radio, online journalism. The main purpose is to develop multimedia journalism in the regions, enhance the prestige of journalism, establish professional standards and criteria, and bolster the society's civic activism.

The awards ceremony is timed to coincide with the professional holiday of media workers.



The selection of the best works was carried out by a specially established committee consisting of well-known public figures, bloggers, representatives of the creative intelligentsia, and eminent journalists of the country.