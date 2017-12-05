Name of 2018 Culture Capital of Turkic World revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Turkish city of Kastamonu will become the 2018 Culture Capital of the Turkic World. The decision was made at the 35th session of the Permanent Council of the TÜRKSOY Culture Ministers, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu.

At the session, it was noted that TÜRKSOY's initiative on the Culture Capital of the Turkic World draws attention to various cities of the Turkic world and their cultural development and serves to promote those cities.



The Turkish side lauded the decision to announce Kastamonu as the 2018 Culture Capital of the Turkic World.



Turkey is ready to host the Turkic Culture Festival it previously held in 2013 in Eskisehir.



The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism would gladly welcome all guests who will come to Turkey to celebrate 25 years of TÜRKSOY in 2018.



Governor of Kastamonu Yaşar Karadeniz, in turn, revealed that the city is 7,000 years old which makes it one of the most ancient cities in Anatolia. In his words, Kastamonu will represent Turkey in the best way possible.



"The events that will be held within the TÜRKSOY jubilee will be remembered by the future generations," he added.