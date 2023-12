ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian football coach Fyodor Shcherbachenko has been appointed as new head coach of FC Kaisar based in Kyzylorda, Sports.kz reports.

The 52-year-old Shcherbachenko coached such clubs as FC Kuban Krasnodar, FC Tom Tomsk, FC Moscow, FC Baltika Kaliningrad, FC Gubkin, FC Mordovia Saransk and FC Rotor Volgograd. The Russia specialist is expected to start his stint at Kaisar on August 8.