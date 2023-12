NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has revealed the names of police officers killed as a result of mass riots in the country, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

Rakhat Slanbekov, Rinat Kambetov, Alen Assylkhanov, Yerbol Yerzhanov and Nurbolsyn Almassov were killed amid disturbances countrywide.