Names of weightlifters of Kazakhstan going to Rio Olympics revealed
Eight athletes took part in the competition, but only five of them will go to Rio.
Competition results:
Arli Chontei (56 kg) 130+155 - 4th place
Farkhat Kharki (62 kg) 143+184 - 2nd place
Nizhat Rakhimov (77 kg) 170+211 - 1st place
Aidar Kazov (77 kg) 157+200 - 6th place
Kirill Pavlov (77 kg) 158+196 - 7th place
Alexander Zaichikov (105 kg) 190+222 - 3rd place
Ibragim Bersanov (105 kg) 186+215 - 8th place
Selimkhan Abubakirov (105+ kg) 203+230 - 10th place
Based on the results of the competition and the world's rankings the trainers of the national weightlifting team decided the following athletes would be representing Kazakhstan in Rio.
Women:
Margarita Yeliseyeva (48 kg)
Karina Goricheva (63 kg)
Zhazira Zhapparkul (69 kg)
Men:
Arli Chontei (56 kg)
Farkhat Kharki (62 kg)
Nizhat Rakhimov (77 kg)
Denis Ulanov (84 kg)
Alexander Zaichikov (105 kg)