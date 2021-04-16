Naming Turkestan spiritual capital of Turkic world is a matter of historical justice - Shukeyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – International videoconference ‘Turkestan is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world’ is underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the videoconference akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev stressed that the fact Turkestan has been named the capital of the Turkic world is a matter of historical justice.

Governor Shukeyev reminded that the new historical period for the region began when Turkestan was declared the capital of the Turkic world at the recent informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held March 31.

He also praised the revival of Turkestan city which, in his words, has turned into a huge construction site. The territory of the Khoja Akmed Yasawi Mausoleum is being modernized as well as the territory of Khazret Sultan reserve and the ancient settlement of Kultobe.

According to Shukeyev, everything is done to make sure residents and guests of the city enjoy comfortable conditions there.