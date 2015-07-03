Nani: Fenerbahce agree £4.25m fee for Man Utd winger

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United winger Nani is to have a medical at Turkish side Fenerbahce after the clubs agreed a 6m Euro (£4.25m) fee.

The 28-year-old Portugal international moved to Old Trafford in 2007 from Sporting Lisbon. He spent last season back on loan with the Portuguese side, scoring 11 goals, BBC reported. Fenerbahce said negotiations to "transfer the player" were under way and that "Nani will be in Istanbul on Sunday for medical check up". Nani has won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time with Manchester United. He signed a five-year deal with the club in September 2013.