NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Naomi Osaka from Japan stunned American Serena Williams in straight sets in the U.S. Open women's singles final here on Saturday, clinching her first-ever Grand Slam title.

The 20th seed Osaka, only 20, overpowered six-time U.S. Open singles champions and 37-year-old Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes, Xinhua reports.