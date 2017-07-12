Napoleon's sword exhibited in Kazakh National Museum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital citizens and visitors will be able to see imperial rapiers, suits of knight armor and daggers at "East and West: Ancient Weapons from the Collection of the State Hermitage" exhibition, the media center of the city government reports.

The exhibition shows masterpieces of the art of arms. There are about seventy items: military, hunting and ceremonial weapons from Turkey, Iran, India, Japan, France, Italy and other countries, according to Kumar Zhunussov, a methodologist at the Excursion Department of the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

"The chronological scope of the exhibition covers the historical period of the arms art development for over 400 years from the 15th to the late 19th century," Zhunussov said.

The exhibition will tell its visitors about the weaponry development history, as well as the talent of the weapon-smiths who lived in the past.

"The exhibits include a unique weapon - the sword of Napoleon Bonaparte, which he presented to Emperor Alexander I of Russia while signing the Treaty of Tilsit," the expert said.

The exposition of the art of weapons is timed to Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition and will last till September 20.