    15:24, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Nariman Kurbanov hauls men’s pommel horse bronze at Asian Games

    gymnast
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov claimed bronze in the pommel horse event at the Asian Games 2022, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz. 

    Nariman took third place scoring 15.100 points in the final of the pommel horse event at the Asian Games 2022.

    Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai won the men’s pommel horse gold with 15.500 points. Silver went to Japan’s Ryota Tsumura with 15.166 points.

    The national team of Kazakhstan has so far claimed a total of 20 medals at the 19th Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China.

