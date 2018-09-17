NASA Administrator to visit Baikonur spaceport

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jim Bridenstine will arrive at the Baikonur Cosmodrome within the framework of Soyuz MS-10 spaceflight launch planned for October 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

General Director of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin and the head of NASA agreed to hold the first face-to-face meeting at the Baikonur Cosmodrome on October 10 this year during the latter's visit to Russia and Kazakhstan for participating in events related to the upcoming flight of the next Russian-American crew to the ISS, the press service of Roskosmos says.

According to the press service, the leaders of the space agencies of Russia and the U.S. held the first teleconference, discussing the progress made at the International Space Station.

It is expected that Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the ISS on October 11, 2018, at 2:40 p.m. Astana time.