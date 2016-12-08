NASA astronauts congratulate Kazakhstan on 25 years of independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough have congratulated Kazakhstan on 25 years of independence and Kazakhstan-the U.S. relations from the International Space Station (ISS), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the U.S. Consulate in Almaty.

According to the U.S. Consulate in Almaty, the astronauts used #USKZ25 logo to celebrate the historic milestone.



The hashtag has already been used over 2,000 times this year as Kazakhstanis and Americans continue to celebrate 25 years of friendly bilateral relations.







The Soyuz MS-03 manned spacecraft with Peggy Whitson blasted off from the Baikonur space center on November 18.



Shane Kimbrough plans to stay at the International Space Station until late February 2017.