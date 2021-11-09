NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission members return to earth

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Four astronauts with the SpaceX Crew-2 mission returned to earth on Monday night via a splashdown off the coast of Pensacola in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Xinhua reports.

The webcast by NASA shows that astronauts came out of the cabin in good condition following over six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts are Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Thomas Pesquet from European Space Agency, according to NASA.

Crew-2 mission members' return is ahead of the launch of Crew-3 mission due to unfavorable weather conditions and medical conditions with one of Crew-3 mission crew members.

This is the first delay of a scheduled launch over a medical issue with the crew since 1990, according to media reports.

NASA and private player SpaceX have been working in partnership in recent years in developing Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is designed to transport crews to and from the ISS under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The SpaceX Crew-3 mission would be launched on Wednesday night at Kennedy Space Center, according to the latest schedule.