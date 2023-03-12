EN
    14:48, 12 March 2023 | GMT +6

    NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth

    None
    Photo: www.nasa.gov
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down safely off the coast of the southeastern U.S. state of Florida on Saturday, NASA said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The four-member international crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, at 9:02 p.m. Eastern Time (0202 Sunday GMT).

    The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 2:20 a.m. Saturday Eastern Time (0720GMT).

    The mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 5 last year and docked to the space station the next day.


