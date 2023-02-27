NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch postponed due to issue with ground systems

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission was canceled early Monday due to an issue with ground systems, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was originally scheduled at 1:45 a.m. Eastern Time (0645 GMT) Monday from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

«Standing down from tonight's launch of Crew-6 due to a TEA-TEB ground system issue,» SpaceX tweeted. «Both Crew-6 and the vehicles are healthy and propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon.

NASA said it will announce a new launch date and time.

The mission is the sixth crew rotation flight of a Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.