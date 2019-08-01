NASA’s TESS satellite uncovers 1st nearby ‘super-Earth’

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a mission designed to comb the heavens for exoplanets, has discovered its first potentially habitable world outside the solar system, according to a NASA release on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The new planet orbits a star named GJ 357, an M-type dwarf about one-third the Sun's mass and size and about 40 percent cooler that our star. The system is located 31 light-years away in the constellation Hydra.

In February, TESS cameras caught the star dimming slightly every 3.9 days, revealing the presence of a transiting exoplanet -- a world beyond the solar system -- that passes across the face of its star during every orbit and briefly dims the star's light.

In a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a team led by Lisa Kaltenegger, associate professor of astronomy and director of Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute, models the conditions under which the planet -- discovered in early 2019 -- could sustain life.

«This is exciting, as this is humanity's first nearby super-Earth that could harbor life -- uncovered with help from TESS, our small, mighty mission with a huge reach,» said Kaltenegger.

As this super-Earth exoplanet is more massive than earth, Kaltenegger said this discovery will provide insight into Earth's heavyweight planetary cousins.