NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An asteroid, classified as «potentially dangerous» would approach Earth on June 6, NASA says on its website.

According to the space agency, the diameter of the 163348 (2002 NN4) asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters, and it will dash past our planet at a distance of 5.1 million kilometers with a speed of 11.1 km/s, TASS reports.

Currently, the astronomers have discovered over 8,000 asteroids of over 140 meters in diameter in the near-earth space, or within the radius of 7 million km. According to NASA experts, such celestial bodies are classified as «potentially dangerous.» The total number of large asteroids in the near-earth space might reach 25,000, according to Space.com.