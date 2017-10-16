EN
    07:26, 16 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Nasty weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Monday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains and strong winds throughout the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet weather service.

    Patchy fog is expected in Kostanay, Karaganda Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions in the morning.

    The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Almaty region near Lake Zhalanashkol.

    In addition, Mangistau region will see rains with thunderstorms.

     

