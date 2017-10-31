Nasty weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 31, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rains in most regions of the country. In addition, strong winds, patchy fog, and icy surfaces are expected in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, patchy fog is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Moreover, it will be slippery in Karaganda region.

In the meantime, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

The 15-20 m/s strong winds will also blow in some areas of Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.

In Almaty region near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 18-23 m/s, with gusts up to 28 m/s.