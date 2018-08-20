Nasty weather to persist in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On August 20, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains with thunderstorms, gusty winds, possible hail in most regions of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Akmola and Kostanay regions will see a thunderstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, and possible hail. Besides, there will be patches of fog at night and in the morning.

A thunderstorm accompanied by 15-20 m/s wind is expected in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions. Plus, there is a chance of hail.

East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will also see a thunderstorm. The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

As to Zhambyl region, a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-24 m/s are predicted.

There will be a dust storm and 15-23 m/s wind in Turkestan region. In the afternoon, a thunderstorm is expected.

The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Atyrau region.

In the meantime, Mangistau region will see a thunderstorm.

The heat remains intense in Almaty region.

There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.