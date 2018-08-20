Nasty weather to persist in Kazakhstan
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Akmola and Kostanay regions will see a thunderstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, and possible hail. Besides, there will be patches of fog at night and in the morning.
A thunderstorm accompanied by 15-20 m/s wind is expected in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions. Plus, there is a chance of hail.
East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will also see a thunderstorm. The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.
As to Zhambyl region, a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-24 m/s are predicted.
There will be a dust storm and 15-23 m/s wind in Turkestan region. In the afternoon, a thunderstorm is expected.
The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Atyrau region.
In the meantime, Mangistau region will see a thunderstorm.
The heat remains intense in Almaty region.
There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.