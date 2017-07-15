Natalia Korzhova heads new financial institute

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM An agreement on the establishment of the Network Financial Institute was signed at the International Financial Congress in St. Petersburg. The new institution will be headed by the president of Kazakhstan's Financial Academy Natalia Korzhova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The idea of creating a structure that is aimed to ensure close contacts in education and science, raise the effectiveness of national financial systems within the framework of the EAEU, was supported by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Along with educational activities, the Institute will be paying special attention to supplementary education and professional development.

"Close cooperation is planned to develop and update professional standards on financial markets, harmonize qualification requirements for specialists in those markets. The Institute in its work will also focus on developing qualification requirements for the labor markets of the Eurasian Union countries and mechanisms for recognizing the levels of education and qualifications," Ms. Korzhova told Kazinform correspondent.