Nate Diaz stuns Conor McGregor at UFC 196 as Holly Holm loses crown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nate Diaz beat Conor McGregor by submission with 48 seconds left in the second round on Saturday night for the second spectacular upset of UFC 196.

Miesha Tate also won the UFC bantamweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, finishing Holly Holm in a rear naked choke with 90 seconds left in the fifth round.

Diaz (20-10) was battered and bloodied for the first 1 ½ rounds by McGregor (19-3). The UFC featherweight champion and pay-per-view star was fighting at 170 pounds.

Diaz, who took the fight on less than two weeks' notice, abruptly changed the bout with an electric series of punches before forcing McGregor to tap out on the ground.

Earlier, Tate (18-5) became the third 135lbs champion in UFC history by beating the woman who knocked out Ronda Rousey in November.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com