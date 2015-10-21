National Academic Library prepares for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A foreign expert has been invited to the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan to conduct a how-to seminar this week.

The three-day seminar brought together librarians from Aktobe, Pavlodar and South Kazakhstan regions. "Dr. Kim of Hanyang University (South Korea) will deliver lectures on informatization, management, marketing and innovations in librarianship. I am sure we will learn a lot from the South Korean specialist," said Saule Nazyrova, the head of information and bibliographic service of the library. According to her, the library plans to conduct such seminars in the future. Ms Nazyrova also confirmed that preparations for the EXPO-2017 event are in full swing at the library, adding that the personnel began studying English. "We have already opened a book museum and library halls that will be of interest to guests of the EXPO-2017 event in Astana," she said.