TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:44, 01 June 2024 | GMT +6

    National Asyk Atu Championships among school students held in Astana

    Asyk atu
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    On the last day of May, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the National Asyk Atu Championships among the school students born in 2014-2016, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Asyk atu
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    124 children from 16 regions - Almaty, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Ulytau, Abai regions and from Astana, Almaty cities competed in the event.

    Asyk atu
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    “We present the national game of our ancestors as a sport. We want children to play asyk atu, and not depend on smartphones and computers. This is the third official championship. Teams from Abai and Akmola regions are participating in this tournament for the first time,” says organizer Zhomart Sabyrzhanov.

    According to him, more than 90 thousand people and 1,119 coaches are officially engaged in asyk atu game.

    Asyk Atu
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    In December 2017, UNESCO included the traditional Kazakh game Asyk Atu on the organisation’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

    UNESCO Astana Kazakhstan Sport Children
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
