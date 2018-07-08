National Ballet of China wins huge applause in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Ballet of China was invited to the 2nd Eurasian Dance Festival held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from June 28 to July 2. It was the first time for the team to perform in a Central Asian country, China Daily reports.

From Yellow River to Songs of Life - the ballet boutique party by National Ballet of China was staged at the Astana Ballet Theater in the evening of June 29. Thousands, including representatives of the two countries, watched the performance.

At the event, dancers of National Ballet interpreted four ballet works with beautiful body language and rich emotion, including Mulan and Yellow River based on Chinese culture, and two modern ballet works Sacrifices and Songs of Life.

The performance generated a strong resonance in the audience and received huge applause.

After the festival, a trophy was awarded to National Ballet of China. Representatives of Kazakhstan said they all enjoyed the high-level performance by the team.

As a famous ballet troupe with extensive international influence, National Ballet of China plays an important role as a messenger for cultural exchange and a window into the Chinese condition.