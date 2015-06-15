ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of end of May 2015 gross international reserves of the National Bank amounted to $28.7 billion, this has been said by the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov at today's meeting of the Senate.

According to Mr. Kelimbetov, international reserves of the country, including assets of the National Fund in foreign currency, amounted to $97.8 billion," K. Kelimbetov announced during today's plenary session of the Senate. He said that at present the National Bank continues to hold the exchange rate policy aimed at smoothing sharp jumps and short-term exchange rate volatility.