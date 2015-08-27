EN
    17:58, 27 August 2015 | GMT +6

    National Bank&#39;s mortgage refinancing program to help 25,000 Kazakhstanis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM About 25 thousand Kazakhstanis will be able to refinance their mortgage loans under the National Bank's mortgage refinancing program, NB representaive Alexander Terentyev said at the briefing in Astana today.

    According to Terentyev, the budget of the program makes 130 bln tenge. It will cover about 25 thousand Kazakhstani borrowers, 5-7 thousand of which belong to disadvantaged groups of population, i.e. those who really need financial assistance. These are the families with multiple children, WW2 veterans, disabled people and others.

