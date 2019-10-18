EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 18 October 2019 | GMT +6

    National Bank allots KZT20 bln for car loan program

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan has allocated KZT20 billion for a car loan program to support the domestic auto industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The program for lending cars of domestic production provides for the allocation of KZT20 billion annually. The program will be active for 5 years (from 2019 to 2023).

    The funds received will be directed by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan to second-tier banks for further lending.

    Tags:
    Economy Banks Industry Development Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!