ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the National Bank of Kazakhstan has held the foreign exchange intervention in the amount of $67.2 million to stabilize the national currency, tenge, the bank's statement reads.

It also held the foreign exchange intervention in the amount of $144 million and $ 270.4 million on September 16 and 17 respectively. The currency interventions were conducted due to the increased volatility of the exchange rate of tenge.