National Bank Chairman reports on factors affecting national currency fluctuations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the current situation at the country's monetary and financial market, focused on issues concerning lending and rehabilitation of the country's financial sector.



Dossayev also briefed on the factors which influence the change in the national currency exchange rates.



Following the talks, President Tokayev set a number of tasks.