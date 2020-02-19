EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:00, 19 February 2020 | GMT +6

    National Bank chairman reports on monetary policy realization

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with chairman of the Kazakh National Yerbolat Dossayev, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    The latter reported on the realization of the country’s monetary policy in January this year, on the gold holdings and National Fund.

    Besides, Dossayev focused on the fulfillment of state programs under The Five Social Initiatives.


    Tags:
    National Bank of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!