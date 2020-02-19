National Bank chairman reports on monetary policy realization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with chairman of the Kazakh National Yerbolat Dossayev, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

The latter reported on the realization of the country’s monetary policy in January this year, on the gold holdings and National Fund.

Besides, Dossayev focused on the fulfillment of state programs under The Five Social Initiatives.