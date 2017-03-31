National Bank comments on record direct investments inflow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Bank commented on the record inflow of direct investments in 2016, Kazinform reports.

In 2016 the net capital inflow in Direct Investments item of the Balance of Payments exceeded $14.4bn. Kazakhstan National Bank informed that earlier the maximum inflow figure equaled to $13.1bn in 2008.

"The record inflow of foreign direct investments in 2016 has become the main financing source in Kazakhstan Balance of Payments", explained in National Bank.

According to the financial regulator, the total inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) into Kazakhstan in 2016 have increased to $20.6bn or by 40 percent as compared to 2015. The FDI were mainly put in mining industry, geological exploration and prospecting, as well as manufacturing industry.

"One of the components of FDI inflows is that nonresidents reinvested their revenue that exceeds $4.9bn in 2016. As Kazakh joint ventures revenue grew, the foreign investors increased the share of their profit that is left in the country for financing the enterprises operational activity", National Bank of Kazakhstan representative noted.