    01:15, 29 September 2015 | GMT +6

    National Bank conducts foreign exchange interventions worth $58.5 mln

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - September 28, 2015, the National Bank of Kazakhstan continued its interventions in the foreign exchange auction of JSC "Kazakhstan Stock Exchange" in the amount of USD 58.5 million, according to the official website of the National Bank.

    It bears to remind that the National Bank of Kazakhstan has conducted foreign exchange interventions to stabilize the situation on the domestic currency market since September 16, 2015.

