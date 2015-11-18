EN
    20:05, 18 November 2015 | GMT +6

    National Bank considers issuance of 20000 banknote in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan considers issuance of a 20000 banknote, chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev informed at the CCS briefing today.

    "In regard to issuance of a 20000 banknote, we really consider this option now. We will reveal our decision on this issue very soon," he noted answering journalists' questions.

    It should be noted that former chairman of the National Bank Kairat Kelimbetov told about a year ago that there were no plans on issuance of a 20000 banknote in the nearest future.

