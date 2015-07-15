National Bank expands currency band to 198 tenge per dollar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The National Bank of Kazakhstan has expanded corridor fluctuations in the exchange rate of tenge, said Kairat Kelimbetov, chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, at a press conference in CCS.

According to his words, taking into account the fact that the exchange rate against the dollar has almost reached the upper limit and to further the implementation of a more flexible exchange rate, the National Bank has decided to broaden the exchange rate fluctuations from the current 185 (+3, -15) 185 (+13, -15). He said that the new currency band will be adopted before the end of the day.