EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:38, 07 June 2022 | GMT +6

    National Bank Governor reports on inflation changes and forecasts to President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of the Nationa Bank's implementation of the monetary policy for January-May 2022.

    The Head of State was also briefed on the situation in external and internal markets, inflation changes and forecasts, as well as the situation with international reserves.

    Pirmatov presented the proposals to further develop the market of public securities and a national payment system.

    Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of tasks aimed at the effective realization of the monetary policy, inflation containment, and increasing the efficiency of the stock markt.


    Tags:
    Banks Financial Police Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!