National Bank issued “coins of happiness”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced issuance of a "Horseshoe" proof-quality silver coin from the "Magic Symbols" series with nominal value of 100 tenge.

Horseshoe is an ancient and most famous amulet and is said to bring luck, success and wealth to its owner. Horseshoe with its ends pointing upwards is believed to mean that "happiness will not pour out".

The coin is made of sterling silver, its weight is 31.1 g. Its diameter is 38.61 mm. Maximum mintage is 6,000 pcs.

The coin was issued as per the Agreement on issuance and sale of coins between the National Bank of Kazakhstan, SKARBIEC KORONNY SA JSC and Kazakhstan Mint.

According to the Agreement, SKARBIEC KORONNY SA JSC will purchase coins from the National Bank to sell them abroad; Kazakhstan Mint issues and supplies the coins; a part of these coins (3,000 pcs) is reserved by the National Bank for their sale at a collection price at the local market of Kazakhstan.

Proof quality coins are meant for sale at a collection price. They are issued in a souvenir package and are attached a number of the quality certificate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.

