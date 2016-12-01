National Bank issued jubilee banknote with President’s image

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, on December 1st 2016, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the anniversary banknote with the nominal value of KZT 10&thin 000 devoted to the 25 anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

The design of the banknote is the same of those in circulation: the face contains mainly vertical images, in the back are horizontal images. The banknote size is 149×79 mm.

The banknote prevailing color is dark blue and light blue. On the banknote face the main images are "Kazakh Yeli" monument "the life tree" - a headdress fragment of the "Gold Man" from the Issyk barrow. On the metal holographic strip is the scenery of Astana, the facsimile of the First President of Kazakhstan and the stylized image of the sun. The image of Kazakhstan map represents a protective element which changes color depending on the tilt angle. Over the card is the text "Mangilik Yel" ("eternal nation") and the mountain ridge of Zailiysky AlaTau.

In the middle of the left side is the numerical denomination of the banknote. In the upper right corner is the name of the emitting bank printed in Kazakh and the warning about responsibility for counterfeit printed in Kazakh.

On the back is the main image of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. The portrait is executed by intaglio method which is traditional technique used in the world practice for printing portraits on banknotes.

On the background is a group of Astana buildings laid upon the contour of the Kazakhstan map.

The red and orange protective thread changes color depending on the banknote tilt angle. The text "Counterfeit of banknotes is pursued under the law" is printed in the left bottom corner.

On the equal basis with other bank notes from the moment of release this banknote shall be a legal means of payment and is obligatory for acceptance in all types of payment and money transfers. 100 000 pieces were issued.

Also as earlier reported, the National Bank has released the commemorative coins made of silver with nominal of KZT 5 000 and KZT 500 devoted to the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.