National Bank of Kazakhstan funding state programs worth KZT2.3tln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Akylzhan Baimagambetov talked about the financing of state programs during the round table on the results of the development of financial sector during the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the National Bank of Kazakhstan has been financing the state programs to the tune of KZT2.3tln, which is over 50% of the total anti-crisis package.

The Bank proceeds with the preferential mortgage program «7-20-25» developed in 2018.

He said that financing for economics of simple things programs has been increased by KZT400bn to KZT1tln as well as that a KZT800bn preferential lending program for entrepreneurs.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan provided KZT600bn to finance anti-crisis measures to support business activities and employment as part of the Employment Roadmap 2020/21. It also allocated KZT390bn to promote housing construction and preferential home loans within «Nurly zher» and «5-10-20» programs.