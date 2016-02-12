National Bank of Kazakhstan independently makes decisions on monetary policy - D. Akishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The issue about the independent status of the National Bank of Kazakhstan was raised by one of the participants of the Internet conference of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

According to Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniayr Akishev, independence is explained as the ability of the National Bank to conduct the monetary policy independent from the other state bodies.

He also noted that it was the case of the National Bank of Kazakhstan now.

"The National Bank considers macroeconomic conditions only when makes any decisions on conducting the monetary policy including selection of the instruments for its implementation. However, independence of the bank does not mean its complete lack of control and coordination of the activity from the Government. The joint work is the key in this situation," D. Akishev said.