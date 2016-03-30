National Bank plans to reload stock market of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to reload the stock market of the country in favour of liberalization, Chairperson of the Board of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev told at the national forum titled "Corporate management: New look at investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan".

He told that the National Bank of the country planned to continue the work on development of the stock market in the nearest future.

"In particular, we plan to offer to reload the stock market in favour of maximum liberalization. It will be done by means of establishing alternative stock market," D. Akishev said.

According to him, the main advantage of the alternative market will be free access to it for all categories of investors and issuers. Besides, all the restrictions on all types of operations need to be removed. The price formation will be changed and the speculative gain becomes impossible.

"This model is more risky. It leads to a bigger responsibility of retail investors for their own risks. However, it may attract more investors to the market," D. Akishev emphasized.

Besides, he added the potential of retail investors is great and can be even bigger than it is believed to be.