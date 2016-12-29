16:23, 29 December 2016 | GMT +6
National Bank renews Delta Bank's license
ALMATY. KAZINFORM National Bank of Kazakhstan has renewed the license issued to JSC «Delta Bank» to conduct banking bussines, in particular opening individual bank accounts, Kazinform correspondent reports.
On December 29, 2016 the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has accepted resolution № 318 On renewal of Delta Banks' license. According to this resolution Delta is now allowed to conduct banking business.