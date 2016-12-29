EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:23, 29 December 2016 | GMT +6

    National Bank renews Delta Bank's license

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM National Bank of Kazakhstan has renewed the license issued to JSC «Delta Bank» to conduct banking bussines, in particular opening individual bank accounts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On December 29, 2016 the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has accepted resolution № 318 On renewal of Delta Banks' license. According to this resolution Delta is now allowed to conduct banking business.

    Tags:
    Banks National Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!