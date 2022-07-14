EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:19, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    National Bank’s assets amount to $51.9 billion

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The foreign reserves of the Kazakh National Bank amount to $32 billion, having decreased by $2.4 billion since the beginning of the year, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at the Government’s extended meeting today.

    In his words, it occurred because of currency interventions and reduction of balances on the accounts of second-tier banks, and repayments on external debts.

    «At the end of July 2022, the assets of the National Bank amounted to $51.9 billion having decreased by $3.4 billion. In order to allocate $2.4 trillion transfers to the national budget, $2.7 billion of currency assets were sold,» Pirmatov said.

    He added that due to the significant increase in oil prices, the revenues have increased 3-fold against the same period in 2021 and made 3.1 trillion since early 2022 . The gross international reserves amounted to $83.9 billion at the end of June.



    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!