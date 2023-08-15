EN
    National Bank's gold and foreign currency reserves decrease

    Фото: pexels
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s gross international reserves made 94.4 billion US dollars at the end of July, according to Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Vitaly Tutushkin, Kazinform reports.

    «Gold and foreign currency reserves of the National Bank dropped by 0.8% in July and made 34.2 billion US dollars. The assets of the National Fund rose by 0.7% having reached 60.2 billion US dollars,» Tutushkin said.


