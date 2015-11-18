ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Bank and the Government are ready to develop appropriate measures to ensure "fair and transparent mechanism of distribution of the Unified Pension Savings Fund reserves." The newly-appointed chief banker of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev told it at the Majilis' plenary session today.

"Investing the assets of the Unified Pension Savings Fund is an important issue to date. The existing structure of investing needs to be improved with the consideration of new objectives arising amid tough economic situation. However, the main issue now is to ensure safety of Kazakhstanis' retirement savings. Any propositions on using these reserves will be discussed given that their safety is guaranteed," Akishev said.