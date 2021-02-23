National Bank to lower inflation in Kazakhstan – Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erbolat Dossayev shared the plans that will help lower inflation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Government’s session on Tuesday, governor Erbolat Dossayev said the National Bank will work to gradually lower the inflation rate which, in turn, will reduce uncertainty in economy and spur its stable growth. Eventually it will ensure attractiveness of long-terms savings in national currency and allow the business sector to plan long-terms investment, he noted.

Governor Dossayev added that in order to enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy the National Bank will take steps to increase the effectiveness of liquidity regulation.