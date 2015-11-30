EN
    11:33, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    National Bank to stop controlling Unified Pension Fund - Head of State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is delivering his annual state of the nation address to the Kazakh people.

    Speaking at the Palace of Independence and Accord, President informed that the National Bank should reduce the inflation rate to 4%. "National Bank is to reduce the inflation rate to 4%. In addition, the National Bank should stop controlling the Unified Pension Fund, Fund of Problem Loans and other financial institutions," Kazinform refers to Akorda Twitter account.

