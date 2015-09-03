‘National champions’ program to ensure domestic investment growth to $ 750 million – National Economy Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The implementation of "National champions" program will ensure the growth of domestic investment up to $750 million, said Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Zhaksylykov at a press conference in CCS.

"It is estimated that the implementation of the program will ensure the growth of domestic investment up to $750 million and create about 15 thousand new jobs. The increase in labor productivity will be 20-50%,"said T.Zhaksylykov. According to the Vice-Minister, the program involves diversification of the economy through the selection of specific companies from certain sectors for further targeted support.