National Cinema Support Center names new first deputy chairman

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Ernar Kurmashev has been named new first deputy chairman of the State Center for Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His previous post was the head of the Office of Culture of Almaty city.

Born on December 18, 1984, he graduated from the Satbayev Technical University, completed training at New York Film Academy.

Notably, the State Center for Support of National Cinema was set up on March 15, 2019.