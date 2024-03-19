National clothing and jewelry expo kicks off in N Kazakhstan

A national clothing and jewelry exhibition began in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan. Organized by the entrepreneurship and industrial-innovation development department it is dated to Nauryz holiday celebrations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The exhibition features the works of the region's female entrepreneurs and self-employed women. Seven grants worth 29.2 million tenge were allocated in 2021 under the 2025 Business Roadmap state entrepreneurship development program to produce national clothing, bags, purses children’s backpacks, aprons and dishcloths, home textiles, and embroidering on clothing. One grant worth 5 million tenge was provided in 2022 as part of the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national project.

Most of the private and state organizations of the region supported the Ulttyq kiim kuni (National Clothing Day) and wore Kazakh traditional attire to work today.